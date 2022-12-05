Christmas Tree lot.jpg

Here’s some advice about picking out a live Christmas tree from a horticulture expert at the University of Illinois Extension Office. Whether you are shopping at a Christmas tree farm or a lot, look for a tree that isn't dropping a lot of green needles when you run your fingers through it or give it a good shake.

That is the advice of the extension’s Chris Enroth. He notes that most trees should last about four to five weeks.

enroth - choose tree 2.mp3

Enroth recommends measuring the area where the tree will go so you’ll know how big a tree you can get. Trees should have a fresh cut before setting up inside and plenty of water. They may need as much as a gallon a day.