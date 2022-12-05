Here’s some advice about picking out a live Christmas tree from a horticulture expert at the University of Illinois Extension Office. Whether you are shopping at a Christmas tree farm or a lot, look for a tree that isn't dropping a lot of green needles when you run your fingers through it or give it a good shake.
That is the advice of the extension’s Chris Enroth. He notes that most trees should last about four to five weeks.
Enroth recommends measuring the area where the tree will go so you’ll know how big a tree you can get. Trees should have a fresh cut before setting up inside and plenty of water. They may need as much as a gallon a day.