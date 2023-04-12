gardening.jpg
Kelly Bogowith, physical therapist at OSF HealthCare in Alton, Illinois

A physical therapist at OSF HealthCare in Alton says a low-impact workout through gardening may be the perfect exercise for you. Kelly Bogowith says planting roots – literally – is the jump start many need after being cooped up during colder temperatures.

She gives some examples.

As for the benefits, she says reaching for flowers promotes flexibility. Hauling that wheelbarrow or lifting a dirt-filled shovel builds muscles and endurance. And being on your hands and knees promotes balance. But like any exercise, Bogowith warns you can overdo it.