A local industry is giving away thousands of dollars in college scholarships for high school seniors involved in their local Boys’ and Girls’ clubs in Alton and Bethalto. The Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery is sponsoring a scholarship program for those attending a community college or 4-year school this fall and the application deadline is March 1.
Wood River Refinery Spokesperson Melissa Erker tells the Big Z you have about a month to return the forms:
The scholarships for $5,500 a year for a 4-year school and up to $1,500 per year for a community college. If you are interested, go to this link https://start.scholarsapply.org/