Illinois state government is more reliant on tax dollars to generate state revenue than 47 other states.
Pew Charitable Trusts broke down the revenue sources for each state for fiscal year 2021, including tax collections, federal funds, service charges and miscellaneous sources.
“Understanding where states get their money is important since it illuminates the unique mix of funding that each state relies on to help fund public services and accomplish policy goals,” said Justin Theal, Pew Officer for State Fiscal Health.
Illinois’ largest portion of state revenue sources comes from tax collections at 57%, the third highest percentage in the country and well above the national average of 46.9%.
Illinois has the second highest property taxes in the country, and is in the top half of states for individual income tax and total sales and excise tax burden.
Theal said the problem with heavily relying on tax collections for revenue is possible future bumps in the road.
“Illinois is more vulnerable to any fluctuations in its tax collections, affecting its overall budget conditions,” said Theal.
The analysis found that federal funds were the largest revenue source in fewer states (15) than a year earlier (18), as state tax collections started to rebound after the pandemic-induced recession. In Illinois, federal funds amounted to just over 31% of the revenue.
The analysis used “general revenue,” which accounts for all state revenue sources except state-owned liquor stores, utilities, and insurance trust funds.