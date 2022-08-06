This weekend is the birth anniversary of Trinity Buel, the namesake of the local nonprofit, Trinity’s Way. In her memory, the organization is hosting a pet food drive Sunday from 10 - noon at Piasa Park in Alton. The drive will benefit the pet food pantry operated by Metro East Humane Society.
Trinity’s Way formed in 2018 after the then 17-year-old was killed in a car accident. The nonprofit was started by her mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank, to carry on Buel’s kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. Trinity’s Way hopes to collect 500 lbs. of food for the pantry. Acceptable donations for the drive include: dry and canned dog and cat food (open bags of dry food accepted), dog and cat treats, kitty litter, collars, leashes, bowls, blankets, and toys. This pantry program provides free pet food to eligible applicants who are in need of assistance. Donations will be collected in the parking lot at Piasa Park on IL-100. You can also make a monetary donation at: https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=msAzZ-pC1unA3KkHiXKZHHzDxKtNx2vB3Uw7edBi4BUzpbCWIkX7GL8DEV2BElNl5n52kaufe3DSZChk.