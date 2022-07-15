The Metro East Humane Society is participating in the National “Empty the Shelters” event through the end of the month. It’s a push sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation to encourage low-cost adoptions. MEHS is offering $25 adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies.
Overcrowding at shelters has been a problem nationwide. Anne Schmidt, Executive Director of Metro East Humane Society tells The Big Z there are many ways you can help.
The Metro East Humane Society has locations in Edwardsville (8495 State Route 143) and Highland (510 W Monroe). You can visit either location during business hours: Monday-Saturday 11:30-5 and Sunday 11:30-3, or go to www.mehs.org for more information.