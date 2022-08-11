You can now sign up for permanent mail-in voting. You can request to be placed on a permanent list to participate in the mail-in voting process by going online, or if you live in Madison County, Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza tells The Big Z you will be getting an application to do so in the mail.
Voters choosing the permanent mail-in options will automatically be sent ballots for Primary and General elections. This is an opt-in program. You can also request an application at https://www.elections.il.gov/ElectionOperations/VotingByMailAgreement.aspx?