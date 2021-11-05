There’s a new household hazardous waste drop-off location in the Riverbend, and it opens Saturday. Located at the former emissions testing facility in Wood River on Old St. Louis Road, this will be the only collection facility within a 5-hour drive in Illinois.
And it is open to anyone who lives in Illinois. Resource Management Coordinator Brandon Banks tells The Big Z they will be open from 8am-3pm on the first Saturday and third Friday of each month.
Disposal of items would be 100 percent free of charge. To make an appointment call 618-296-5237 or go to https://RecycleResponsibly.as.me/hhwaste