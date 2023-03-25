Penalties for impeding or interfering with picket lines, demonstrations or protests could be on the rise in Illinois.
House Bill 3369 amends the Labor Dispute Act to make it a Class A misdemeanor with a minimum fine of $500 for such interference. The measure passed the House Wednesday and arrived the Senate Thursday.
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, said the bill also makes it illegal to place objects in the public way.
“Unscrupulous employers, or people that are part of the strike, will fill up the public right-of-way with debris in order to keep us from being there,” said Yednock.
Yednock said he knew of one instance last summer where an employer filled the right-of-way with rocks and horse manure to impede picketers.
State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, said the legislation is too vague and could result in consequences for someone who simply talks with a protestor.
“I understand what he’s saying as far as wanting to be able to picket and exercise their rights as union members, but I believe this goes a bit far and is creating a criminal penalty where none is needed,” said Ugaste.
During debate, state Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Harrisburg, wanted to know why this penalty enhancement legislation was being brought up for a vote, but GOP measures enhancing penalties in other instances didn't make it to the floor, including penalties for striking a doctor or a DCFS worker.
“If we’re not going to allow penalty enhancements, let’s not allow them,” said Windhorst. “I instead believe if we are going to have penalty enhancements for one side, our side should be able to put those forward, allow for debate and discussion in committee, and allow for votes. That is the proper way to do this.”