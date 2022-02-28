One person is dead, and several were injured after a car struck a pedestrian along Interstate 55 in St. Clair County earlier this morning. Illinois State Police report the incident took place on I-55/70 in Fairmont City where a male victim died and three people in the car were injured.
Those in the car suffered what were described as minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The victim died at the scene. The incident took place in the southbound lanes just before 2:00am and the interstate was down to one lane from Highway 111 to Route 203 for several hours.