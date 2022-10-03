There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car on the shoulder of the interstate when she was hit.
The truck continued southbound on I-55 without stopping.
It happened around eight-50 Saturday night.
State police want to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the accident.