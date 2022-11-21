A department head at the Madison County Health Department is reminding you to not let food poisoning spoil your holiday celebrations. Food safety tips include keeping hot things hot and cold things cold and washing hands and kitchen surfaces frequently.
Whether you're preparing everything the day of or doing some pre-dinner work in the days leading up to that Thanksgiving meal, Erin Boester tells The Big Z you need to start planning ahead now.
She says cross-contamination can come from some not so well-known sources such as cookbooks or your electronic devices if you are looking up recipes online. Experts say turkey and stuffing leftovers are only good for two or three days, and cooked vegetables will last about three to four days.