Food poisoning could throw a wrench in your holiday plans of you aren't careful, according to an expert at the University of Illinois Extension. Although there are plenty of other health precautions you are asked to observe again this year, food handling should not play second fiddle to the pandemic precautions.
Nutrition Educator Caitlin Mellendorf says you should frequently wash hands and kitchen surfaces and avoid cross-contamination.
Other advice includes keeping hot things hot and cold things cold, and food should only be left out for about two hours, and then needs to be either thrown away or wrapped up tightly.