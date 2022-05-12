Hosted by Animal Warriors of Roxana, the 2nd annual PAW-ty in the Park event is coming up in a little more than a month. You are invited to bring your dog or cat to Roxana Park on June 25 from 1-5pm, just keep them on a leash.
It’s a day for animals and their humans, according to event organizers. Kim Warren is co-founder of Animal Warriors of Roxana and tells The Big Z they have a goal of raising money to help rescue organizations.
There will be a low-cost pet shot clinic to get your pets up to date on vaccines, a dog training display, a short performance by Princess Parties, live dinosaurs from Rawr STL, live music by Rolling Southbound, food, and over 40 vendors with their craft items, specialty items and handmade gifts. Vendors are still being accepted, and if you share and like the agency’s page you will be entered into a prize drawing. For more information,go to: www.Facebook.com/LLAWROX