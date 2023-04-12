The Illinois Department of Transportation will be doing emergency bridge deck repairs today and Thursday on the Clark Bridge in Alton. The northbound right lane, which heads into Alton will be closed today starting at 7:30am. Motorists should allow for delays and slow downs in that area through Thursday afternoon. The repairs should be completed by 3pm tomorrow.
Pavement repairs on Clark Bridge
