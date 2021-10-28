The Illinois Prisoner Review Board has granted parole to Paula Sims following a commutation issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March that made her sentence parole-eligible.
In 1990, Sims was convicted of first-degree murder by a Madison County jury for the death of her 6-week-old daughter, Heather, in 1989.
She also pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in the death of her 13-day-old daughter, Loralei, in 1986. Sims was sentenced to a term of life in prison and has since admitted killing both daughters. On several occasions since then, her attorneys have attempted to have her case retried, claiming Sims suffered from postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis.
Sims, 62, is being held at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln, Illinois. It is unknown when she will be freed, but she will reportedly move to Decatur to live with the owner of a publishing company upon her release.