The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has renewed a $1.14 million interagency agreement with the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Environmental Resources Training Center.
The continued funding will support ERTC operational costs, drinking water and wastewater operator certification exam programs, and other ERTC projects.
ERTC Director Matt Maas said the agreement is re-examined every three years.
Maas said the ERTC trained more than 3,000 students and provided nearly 112,000 educational contact hours throughout the previous grant period that began in October 2018. The renewed IEPA grant will carry through fiscal year 2024.