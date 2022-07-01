If you travel US 67 between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, you’ll need to find another route starting Tuesday. Illinois American Water is announcing a full closure of that stretch of highway, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route, as the sewer separation project continues.
In addition to rehabilitating the sanitary sewer system, Illinois American Water will be investing approximately $1.5 million to replace approximately 1,200 feet of water main. The intersection at 10th Street will remain open to allow for traffic flow in and out of Tony’s Restaurant, and access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center will also be maintained, with additional information on access to their parking lot being released as the work progresses toward their property. All other traffic on US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be prohibited during this time. The official detour posted by IDOT will utilize IL 111, IL 3, and IL 143 to circumvent the closure. The closure will last about a month.