Labor Day parades were held on Monday in Granite City, Belleville, and St. Louis. Union members and their families either marched in the parades or watched from the sidelines as they celebrated the labor movement, its history, and shared the challenges of fighting for workers rights and a livable wage.
The Granite City parade was of particular interest because of the future of Granite City Steel which is currently negotiating with local Steelworkers on a new contract. The union fears the company will shut down some of its operation, leaving hundreds of employees out of work.