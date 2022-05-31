The weather was warm and breezy but nearly perfect for the 155th Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Several thousand spectators were in attendance along the route through Upper Alton. The event honored five World War II veterans as parade marshals, and included marching bands, scout troops, candy, and plenty of jeeps and corvettes.
There were also classic cars, newer vehicles, and some restored military equipment in the parade which lasted about an hour. The East End Improvement Association organized the event.
Earlier in the day, members of Alton VFW Post 1308 set up the Avenue of Flags display at the Upper Alton Cemetery.
Last evening, the 17th annual Memorial Day Sunset Service was held at the Alton National Cemetery in Pearl Street.
Other area Memorial Day services or parades were held on Monday in Bethalto, Jerseyville, and Wood River.