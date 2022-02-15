Illinois lawmakers may have finally put the school mask mandate question to rest with a ruling on Tuesday from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR). The panel voted to block another emergency order from Governor JB Pritzker as part of his COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The last emergency rule expired Sunday, was refiled Monday but was blocked Tuesday in Springfield.
The 12-member committee needed 8 votes to block the governor’s order and it got 9, with two members voting present and none voting to support it. What it means for now is that there is no longer a state mandate for masks in K-12 public or private schools in Illinois from the governor or the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Republican Amy Elik of Fosterburg issued a statement after the vote. “As it stands today, the statewide school mask mandate is no longer in place following support from both Republican and Democrat lawmakers serving on JCAR. Governor Pritzker’s go it alone approach has caused chaos across our state. When a legislative body had the opportunity to decide, they voted to suspend the governor’s school mask mandate.”
Meanwhile the governor’s office issued a statement, “The administration understands that members of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules are awaiting a ruling from the appellate court on this issue. We look forward to continuing to work with members of the General Assembly, school districts, parents, communities, and all stakeholders to use the tools we have to keep in-person learning. In the meantime, the administration urges all schools and parents to encourage mask-wearing to keep everyone in their schools and communities safe.”