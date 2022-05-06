A new feature for Jerseyville residents will be unveiled later this spring. The city’s new Fitness Court® at Jerseyville’s Lions Club Park will be available to the public as the result of a partnership between the city, community donors, and the national consulting organization known as the National Fitness Campaign.
Tyler Hermens is the Jerseyville Park and Recreation Director. He tells The Big Z construction is nearly done at the corner of North Jefferson and East Spruce streets.
The free app, “Fitness Court,” is available for both iOS and Android and affords users with a coach-in-your-pocket style platform adaptable for all fitness levels.
For more information contact the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department at 618-498-2222 ext 5.