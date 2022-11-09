No Democrats ran for Treasurer or Sheriff, so the Republican primary, for all intents and purposes, decided the winner of the General Election. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser will return to office. Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so Jeff Connor will be the next sheriff. He has tapped Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido to be his second in command.
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
