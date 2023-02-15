The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an alarming rise in opioid overdose deaths over the past decade. From 2013 to 2021, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Illinois increased by almost 300%. A local hospital is hosting a free NARCAN training session to try and reverse that trend.
Since most opioid overdoses occur in the home and are most often witnessed, OSF Psychotherapist Sara Bennett tells The Big Z having a NARCAN rescue kit nearby can make all the difference.
This “lunch & learn” program will be held in the hospital’s Perpetual Help Center on Friday, March 17, from noon – 1pm. The training program is free, and lunch will be provided, but registration is required. Registration can be completed by visiting https://HealthyWorkplaceLunch.eventbrite.com