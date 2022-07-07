Applying sunscreen 30 minutes before you go outdoors, and reapplying sunscreen every 30 minutes once you are in the sun doesn't seem to be a difficult goal. However, not all of us think ahead or think to wear something that could protect us from developing sunburns. If we get too many sunburns, we could face some serious skin problems.
The idea is to maintain protection of your skin whenever you are outdoors, according to Oncology Navigator for OSF St. Anthony's Moeller Cancer Center, Karen Boyd. She tells The Big Z it’s important to catch any changes to your skin early.
She says even being in the shade you need to protect your skin.
Boyd says using high SPF sunscreen can help protect you from intense UVA or UVB rays not only in the summer months, but year-round. Other tips includes applying sunscreen before going outdoors and wearing clothing that covers sensitive areas of the body such as the head, nose, ears, underarms, even shoulders. Skin cancer screenings are available at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center in Alton on July 28 from 4-6pm. Call 618-433-7600 for more information.