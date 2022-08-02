OSF Saint Anthony's.jpg

OSF Saint Anthony's

Before you send your kids back to school, you are invited to an event at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton on Saturday. From 10am-1pm, a free “summer send-off” celebration will be held on the campus. There will be a lot of activities, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Nurse navigator Karen Boyd tells The Big Z there will be a fire truck, MICU ambulance, UPS truck, K-9 unit, and many more activities.

Boyd - Activities.mp3

Hot dogs and snow cones will be available. School supplies including paper, pens, pencils, and crayons will be available to the first 300 kids ages 4-12. Some competitions include a self-portrait contest and bean bag toss. The event is sponsored by Dwight and Cheryl Werts in partnership with many other community partners:

Alton Police Department

Alton Fire Department

ARCH Helicopter

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Lakeside EMS

Lewis and Clark Community College

Madison County Health Department

SSM Cardinal Glennon Hospital

12 Counties South Western Illinois Laborer District Council

UPS