Before you send your kids back to school, you are invited to an event at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton on Saturday. From 10am-1pm, a free “summer send-off” celebration will be held on the campus. There will be a lot of activities, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Nurse navigator Karen Boyd tells The Big Z there will be a fire truck, MICU ambulance, UPS truck, K-9 unit, and many more activities.
Hot dogs and snow cones will be available. School supplies including paper, pens, pencils, and crayons will be available to the first 300 kids ages 4-12. Some competitions include a self-portrait contest and bean bag toss. The event is sponsored by Dwight and Cheryl Werts in partnership with many other community partners:
Alton Police Department
Alton Fire Department
ARCH Helicopter
Boys and Girls Club of Alton
Lakeside EMS
Lewis and Clark Community College
Madison County Health Department
SSM Cardinal Glennon Hospital
12 Counties South Western Illinois Laborer District Council
UPS