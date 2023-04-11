The New Vision withdrawal management service is coming to Alton. Today (Tuesday) is the launch of the alcohol and drug detoxification program at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. New Vision has treated more than 400,000 patients at locations across the United States by offering inpatient medical stabilization services for adults with drug, alcohol, or related health issues.
OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph tells The Big Z substance use disorder is a health issue, not a personal choice.
To that end, he says the patients will be integrated into the inpatient setting, rather than creating a so-called “detox wing.” The New Vision service accepts most insurance plans, and Rumpf says that as OSF is a Catholic health system, they take all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay. You can get more information on the New Vision program at (618) 358-0200.