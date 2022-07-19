If you are a mall walker or are considering starting a program, there is now more incentive to do so. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is launching a new program next week that encourages you to take laps around the facility by offering prizes in a partnership with Hayner Public Library.
On the fourth Tuesday of the month, you will meet with employees at the OSF outpatient rehabilitation office at the mall at 8:30am. You will then be encouraged to grab a walking log and make some laps. Matt Davidson, a physical therapist with OSF HealthCare says a walking program is a very good choice for people with different activity levels, but particularly those who are starting an exercise program.
You will have to sign a waiver to take part in the program. Walking logs will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. Residents with a library card can also borrow a pedometer from the library. To learn more about the program, call 618-465-2571.