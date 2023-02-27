Mall walkers have been a fixture at Alton Square for decades, but the rehabilitation services team at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is reminding they sanction a mall walking program. At 8:30am once a month, members of the OSF Saint Anthony’s physical therapy team will be at the OSF outpatient rehabilitation office at the mall to encourage you to pick up a walking log and take a stroll around the mall.
Frances Young, Rehabilitation Services Manager with OSF HealthCare tells The Big Z this program is there to help you with motivation and give encouragement.
Official mall walking dates are on March 14, April 11, May 9, and June 14, all at 8:30am. A registration form and walking logs are available at the OSF Rehabilitation Services office at the mall.