OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will host a free Healthy Workplace Event next Monday, April 11 from Noon – 1pm. The topic will be “Drug Use in our Communities” and will be presented by Richard Tucker, former Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
He will discuss DEA regulations regarding controlled substances, national drug trafficking trends, novel psychoactive substances, and prescribing during COVID-19. He tells The Big Z now that the borders have reopened, the cartels that had stockpiled drugs are using different delivery mechanisms.
He says while drug use is widespread, recovery is possible.
Local employers, community agencies, school districts, insurance agents or brokers are invited to attend this event. A complimentary lunch will be served at noon. This event is free, but registration is required by April 6, as there is a limited amount of seating. To register, contact Trudy Bodenbach at Trudy.E.Bodenbach@osfhealthcare.org.
You can hear the full interview with Tucker here: