With added stressors for today’s workforce, coupled with a lack of mental health providers, digital tools can be an alternative, at least while waiting for a therapy appointment. That is the opinion of a healthcare professional with OSF HealthCare, who recently addressed a variety of stressors at an event in Alton.
OSF SilverCloud isn’t a substitute for therapy but Dominique Dietz, manager of Behavioral Health for OSF HealthCare, says it is a flexible mental health platform that can help address what’s behind some mental health issues. She says OSF SilverCloud has added a specific COVID-19 module.
The SilverCloud platform is backed by behavioral health managers who can intervene and interact with users when necessary. OSF SilverCloud can be accessed on the OSF HealthCare website by typing SilverCloud into the search.