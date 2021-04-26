Building on existing efforts to provide pandemic resources and administer the COVID-19 vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced a new Pandemic Health Navigator Program launched in partnership with the Illinois Public Health Association the Illinois Primary Health Care Association and OSF Healthcare System. The program, already in operation in communities around the state, integrates community health centers, community-based organizations, and public health partners to coordinate available resources for Illinois regions that have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program operates throughout all of Illinois outside of Cook County, also known as Regions 1-9. The Illinois Department of Public Health granted $60 million in funding to regional coordinators to ensure resources are available for residents in need either through direct services and/or sub-awarding to federally qualified health centers and other community-based agencies. OSF Healthcare System serves as the regional coordinator for Region 1 and the IPHA serves as the regional coordinator for Regions 2-9.
Earlier this year, Pandemic Health Navigator Program began efforts to equip community-based organizations and federally qualified health centers with funding, training, and resources to provide local support to Illinois residents. To date, 65 CBOs and 23 FQHCs are participating in the program. These partnerships have helped hire more than 400 community health workers and regional supervisors, with the goal to hire hundreds more in the next three months.
The PHNP team also collaborates and coordinates across the assigned regions with the public health system, including with local health departments, to support contact tracing efforts and ensure all communities receive needed assistance and to help reduce disparities in health outcomes.
IPHA and IPHCA will sub-contract with FQHCs and community-based agencies in Illinois COVID-19 regions 2-9 to recruit the navigators for local COVID-19 education and outreach, to support contact tracing as needed, and to connect cases and contacts with critical services and resources. This may include resources for meals, medicine, mobility support, immigration matters, work and income resources, mental health support, support for unsafe living conditions (e.g. domestic abuse), etc., during isolation and quarantine.
To better understand the views and needs of Illinois communities during the pandemic, IPHA and IPHCA recently conducted a survey of more than 800 residents. The survey results showed that Illinois residents are in need of guidance and underscored the importance of sharing accurate information and dispelling common misconceptions. The survey revealed the following data:
• 1 in 5 residents indicated they were not able or unsure of their ability to tell the difference between scientific facts and misinformation or false claims on the internet.
• 21 percent of residents said they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
• More than half (57 percent) of respondents stated they would be open to working with a community health worker.
For more information about the program and to connect to a local community health worker, visit www.HelpGuideThrive.org.