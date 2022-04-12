Officials with OSF HealthCare and SSM Health are announcing a collaboration both say will bring access to a comprehensive network of specialty and subspecialty physicians to patients in Alton. One of the first collaborations is the addition of SLUCare cardiologist Dr. Sridhar Kumar, who will become the Chief of Cardiology Services at OSF Saint Anthony’s.
And OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph tells The Big Z there is another collaboration close to being finalized.
Rumph says the hope is to have that partnership ready to roll out by summertime.