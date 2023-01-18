OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and its satellite locations deal with many of the same issues other small, rural hospitals in Illinois face. There’s been a drop in funding, and nurses are becoming harder to come by. There is also a misconception by many that it is a hospital for those of the Catholic faith only.
Hospital President Jerry Rumph tells The Big Z nothing could be further from the truth.
Finding enough nurses is a top of the list concern at many of these hospitals. In 2023, the United States will face a shortage of 100,000 trained nurses, according to a recent article in the American Nurses Association magazine. OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph tells The Big Z how they recruit and retain, referencing an orientation event he attended this week.
One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care. The Godfrey clinic qualifies for the classification as a rural health clinic. You can hear the full interview with Rumph here: