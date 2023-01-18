OSF HealthCare ranks among top employers for second consecutive year

A sign in front of Saint Anthony's Health Center sports the new OSF logo.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton and its satellite locations deal with many of the same issues other small, rural hospitals in Illinois face. There’s been a drop in funding, and nurses are becoming harder to come by. There is also a misconception by many that it is a hospital for those of the Catholic faith only.

Hospital President Jerry Rumph tells The Big Z nothing could be further from the truth.

Rumph - not just Catholic.mp3

Finding enough nurses is a top of the list concern at many of these hospitals. In 2023, the United States will face a shortage of 100,000 trained nurses, according to a recent article in the American Nurses Association magazine. OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph tells The Big Z how they recruit and retain, referencing an orientation event he attended this week.

Rumph - Recruiting nurses.mp3

One-point-four million Illinoisians depend on small rural hospitals for care. The Godfrey clinic qualifies for the classification as a rural health clinic. You can hear the full interview with Rumph here:

LT Rumph 1-17-23.mp3