According to the American Cancer Society, more than 32 million American adults smoke cigarettes. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. A member of the OSF HealthCare team is urging all tobacco users to kick the habit, and Karen Boyd, nurse navigator at Moeller Cancer Center on the OSF campus in Alton tells The Big Z there’s a program that may be able to help you do that.
She says not everyone quits the same way – some go cold turkey, some use hypnosis, and there are many other methods too. She says the important thing to know is that you are not in this alone. For more information, all Karen Boyd: 618-433-7609, or email: Karen.K.Boyd@osfhealthcare.org