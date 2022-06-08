First announced in April, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton is expanding its affiliation with SSM Health of St. Louis. As we previously reported, OSF was working to create access to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. That alignment is now official.
This means Dr. Ameera Nauman will move into the SSM Health network while continuing to see patients at the OSF Medical Group office in Godfrey. She tells The Big Z this is a great partnership to roll out to the Riverbend community.
Dr. Nauman will be supported by pediatric specialists in areas including cardiology, oncology, neurology, and gastroenterology. This team will have access to the NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] and a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center at Cardinal Glennon Hospital, where providers are equipped to handle the most complicated and complex cases.