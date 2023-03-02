When a local hospital announced it is hosting a free NARCAN training session, seats were booked up quickly. A second one has now been added to the calendar on March 31 from noon – 1pm at the OSF Saint Anthony’s Perpetual Help Center.
OSF Psychotherapist Sara Bennett tells The Big Z having a NARCAN what attendees will learn.
This “lunch & learn” program is free to attend, and lunch will be provided, but registration is required. Registration can be completed by visiting https://HealthyWorkplaceNarcanTraining.eventbrite.com