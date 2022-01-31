Although the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled events for the 2020 season, the Alton Amphitheater committee rebounded last year with a schedule that looked more familiar to those used to seeing concerts and festivals at Riverfront Park. More than 200,000 visitors have come to Alton’s riverfront since 2014 to see Grammy award winning and nationally recognized musical acts, music and food festivals, and non-profit fundraisers.
So, what will the 2022 schedule look like? Amphitheater Committee Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z they are putting a plan together.
Currently, the Alton Amphitheater Commission organizes a number of festivals each year, including five to six Summer Socials on Fridays in June, July, August; Fireworks on the Mississippi on July 3rd; and the Alton Expo over a 5-day stretch in mid-September. Nationally known acts such as The Beach Boys, Nelly, Kenny Rogers, Better Than Ezra, and Dwight Yokum have all played at the Amphitheater in recent years.