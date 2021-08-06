Weeks after some school districts decided to make masks optional to start the year, the CDC changed their guidance, so Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday he is mandating masks for schools and daycares, and threatening action for those that don’t comply. Last month the governor said it was up to schools. This new mandate is rubbing some local lawmakers the wrong way.
Republican state Sen. Steve McClure represents the 50th District, which includes all of Calhoun and Greene counties as well as portions of Macoupin, Madison, and Jersey counties. He says such mandates seem arbitrary without robust public debate among legislators.
In a statement from fellow state Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) he stated, "Our hyperpolitical governor needs to put our children before his politics. Enough is enough."
In a statement from state Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg), she stated, "The decision to implement mask requirements should be made by local school boards, not Governor Pritzker." Pritzker’s mandate is in effect immediately. Most schools begin the new school year this month.