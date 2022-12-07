There are a lot of people not pleased with the plan IDOT has presented for a pair of roundabouts on West Delmar Avenue in Godfrey. The Illinois Department of Transportation held an informational open house meeting Monday, and on Tuesday the Village of Godfrey released a statement saying a conversation was held between village leadership, State Representative Amy Elik, and IDOT representatives to discuss concerns brought up at the meeting.
As a result, IDOT will reportedly look more closely into the issue and will work on developing/amending a plan that would further minimize inconvenience during construction. IDOT plans to meet with village officials and local state lawmakers next Monday to discuss the project.
At the Godfrey Village Board meeting last night, Mayor Mike McCormick said while IDOT will revisit the issue with them next week, future road projects may be impacted:
Jason Enos is a Godfrey resident and owns Smart Choice Auto Sales, which is located just west of the area of concern. He tells The Big Z what he would like to see happen.
He goes on to state he will be circulating a petition to voice concerns of the residents regarding the project. Alternate solutions to the congestion and safety issues, he says, could include the addition of a turn lane onto Pierce Lane and adjusting the traffic controls.
You can keep up to date with the project at: https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/IL-3-Godfrey