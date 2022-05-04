The Alton Salvation Army will open its doors of Friday, May 13 from 4-6pm as it invites the public to its “Love Beyond” open house. You’ll be able to tour parts of the building that are open to families and community partners, including: a large recreational room with a pool table, coffee bar, gym, and the “truck room” that overlooks the gym.
You can also meet Captains Sean and Cassy Grey. Cassy Grey tells The Big Z they are excited about the future.
She says the “Love Beyond” theme represents that they do more than provide a specific service like feeding the homeless or relief to those affected by natural disasters. If you are unable to attend and want to support the mission, you can donate to the Salvation Army Midland Division on its website: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/midland/alton/