After being cancelled last fall for COVID-19 precautions, the annual Open House at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton returns Sunday.
It’s a chance for prospective middle school age students and their parents to tour the school, meet administrators and teachers, and visit with students who will share their experiences.
No reservations are needed for the free event, set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Karen Coles, director of advancement at Marquette, said it’s a good way for students and parents to ask questions and learn about what the school has to offer:
There will be special presentations at 1:15 and 2:15 in the school gym, and tours will follow. For more information, visit the website.