An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the official opening of the new location for Jersey/Calhoun Employment and Training. Now located at 120 West Pearl Street in Jerseyville, this office is closer to the downtown business district than the previous location in the Jersey County Administration Building.
Affiliated with Madison County, it will offer many of the same services, as Tony Fuhrmann, Director of Employment and Training for Madison County tells The Big Z.
Businesses can receive assistance with employee recruitment, training, upskilling, and retention. The ribbon cutting and open house will be from 3-6pm on Tuesday, May 3. You can get more information on the services offered here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/employment_and_training/index.php