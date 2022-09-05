The annual Duck Pluckers fundraiser for the Alton Memorial Hospital Health Services Foundation is this Saturday and while in-person seating is sold out, you can still support the effort to buy a new ambulance. The goal this year is to raise $140,000 which will cover the cost for a new Alton Memorial ambulance to serve the community.
Online bidding runs through Saturday evening and there are dozens of items to choose from. Foundation and Development Manager Kristen Ryrie tells the Big Z there’s something for everyone including a special fishing trip on the Mississippi River:
There are also other vacation packages, items from local restaurants and businesses, and sports tickets. Online bidding ends at 7pm Saturday. To see the items and place a bid, go to the link below:
https://event.auctria.com/0e1c5b6c-c2cf-4946-afab-d281f5767dea/
OR Scan this code with your phone: