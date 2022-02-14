The Better Business Bureau has some tips, so you don't fall for online romance scams this Valentine's Day, or any other day of the year. Whether you are searching for a partner at a dating site, or are contacted randomly through the various messaging services, you need to keep your guard up for some warning signs, according to an investigator with the agency.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien says you should be especially wary of those contacting you from out of the blue. If you think a loved one may be getting duped by a scammer, he tells The Big Z you should approach the subject tactfully.
If you are dealing with a legitimate dating service, O’Brien says the BBB receives thousands of complaints about them each year. Many were about billing and collection issues. Poor customer service, refund issues, advertising or sales practices also prompted complaints. Often, customers complained that it was difficult to cancel the service because it was automatically renewed.