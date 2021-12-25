With Christmas upon us and New Year’s Eve right around the corner, many will attend parties and family gatherings. Health professionals want you to know that even though the precautions against COVID-19 remain in effect, COVID fatigue can be a real threat to your health and others.
In a previous interview, Madison County Health Department Public Information Officer Amy Yeager told The Big Z now is not the time to relax on taking proper precautions.
The advice is still to wear a mask when you cannot maintain a 6-foot distance with those around you, wash your hands, and don’t go out if you observe any of the symptoms of COVID-19.