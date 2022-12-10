It’s the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. No fines were issued by OSHA, which determined Amazon met the minimum federal guidelines for severe weather policies. But the agency ordered the company to review how it responds to severe weather after six workers were killed when a portion of the facility collapsed
Jack Casciato, an attorney representing the family of a worker killed in the collapse, says the tragedy was preventable.
An Amazon spokesperson previously said the company did what it could to usher employees to safety as the tornado rolled in. The facility has been rebuilt, but without the addition of storm shelters.