A hearing Thursday in Madison County regarding challenges to the June primary election ballot resulted in one candidate being removed. Republican County Board District 2 candidate Christopher Wills was removed when the board determined he did not have enough valid signatures. Five other challenges were denied, all on the Republican ballot.
Former Madison County Administrator, and Republican candidate for treasurer, Doug Hulme along with former Madison County IT Director Rob Dorman, were fired by the County Board in 2020. Dorman filed two of the ballot objection: one against Hulme’s opponent Chris Slusser and the other against Mike Walters, currently on the county board but who is running for County Clerk. This was the third hearing after objections were raised on whether two initial hearings violated the Open Meetings Act. The electoral board is made up of Representatives from the offices of the County Clerk, State’s Attorney and Circuit Clerk.