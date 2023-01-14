The second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions lottery history is going to someone who bought a ticket in the state of Maine.
Lottery officials confirmed overnight that one ticket matches the five numbers drawn Friday night, plus the mega ball.
The prize amount is 1.35 billion dollars, with the lump sum payment worth 724.6 million.
Fourteen tickets matched everything but the mega ball – including one sold in Illinois and one in Missouri. Those buyers will get a prize of one-million-dollars each.
The winning numbers from Friday, January 13th were: 30, 43, 45, 46, and 61. The mega ball was 14.