One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency says a shelter in place order remains in effect for those that live closest to the site, asking those residents to not use their H-VAC systems. One employee was hospitalized but all others inside were able to escape. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and was so thick it was even detected on local weather radar displays. The cause remains under investigation.